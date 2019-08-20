TSC to hold discussions with Kuppet

By OUMA WANZALA

Teachers are set to meet their employer Thursday for talks on various issues.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has invited the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) for talks that will focus on the progress of the implementation of the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA-2017-2021).

The implementation of the CBA, estimated at Sh54 billion, is in its third phase, which ends in 2021, when it will pave the way for new deal.

TSC Chief executive officer Nancy Macharia said the meeting will also discuss the 2021-2025 CBA and medical cover deal, which ends this month.

Already TSC has invited bids for the Sh6 billion scheme that benefits 318,000 teachers and their families.

TSC contracted AON Minet on July 1, 2015, to manage the multibillion-shilling medical scheme and has renewed the contract annually since then.