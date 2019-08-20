alexa TSC to hold discussions with Kuppet - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Education

TSC to hold discussions with Kuppet

Tuesday August 20 2019

Kuppet officials

Kuppet Secretary-General Akelo Misori (right), Gender Secretary Catherine Wambilyanga (left) and Organising Secretary Paul Maingi addresses a press conference in Nairobi, January 28, 2018. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
OUMA WANZALA
By OUMA WANZALA
More by this Author

Teachers are set to meet their employer Thursday for talks on various issues.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has invited the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) for talks that will focus on the progress of the implementation of the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA-2017-2021).

The implementation of the CBA, estimated at Sh54 billion, is in its third phase, which ends in 2021, when it will pave the way for new deal.

TSC Chief executive officer Nancy Macharia said the meeting will also discuss the 2021-2025 CBA and medical cover deal, which ends this month.

Already TSC has invited bids for the Sh6 billion scheme that benefits 318,000 teachers and their families.

TSC contracted AON Minet on July 1, 2015, to manage the multibillion-shilling medical scheme and has renewed the contract annually since then.

Also Read

The Commission had first sought to have the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) run the scheme but seems to have changed its mind.