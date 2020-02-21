By OUMA WANZALA

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has moved to assure teachers that the roll-out of teacher professional development programmes will be done after consultation with all players.

TSC head of communications Beatrice Wababu said in a statement that modalities of the programmes are still being developed.

“The commission is cognisant of the existing court order in regards to teacher professional development (TPD) and has so far acted in total compliance with the same,” said Ms Wababu.

She added that the implementation of the programmes will only be undertaken once the requirements stipulated by the court have been met.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled on July 12 last year that the teacher professional development modules in dispute should not be implemented as they fell short of what is prescribed by TSC.

CAREER ADVANCEMENT

It further ruled that the commission should not implement TPD because it failed to comply with the provisions of the Statutory Instruments, 2013.

The court directed TSC and the Kenya National union of Teachers (Knut) to engage each other on the programmes.

The courses are to be offered at Mount Kenya University, Riara University, Kenya Education Management Institute and Kenyatta University.

The commission is mandated by the TSC Act, 2012 and the Code of Regulations for Teachers (2015) to ensure every registered teacher undertakes the prescribed career progression and professional development programmes.

Ms Wababu said the roll-out and implementation of the programmes will be preceded by a circular addressed to all teachers.

VITAL ROLE

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education (Kuppet) and Knut have both protested over failure by the commission to involve them in the development of the programmes.

“The union strongly feels that the TPD programmes will alter the terms and conditions of service for our members; hence, Knut should be fully engaged prior to rolling out the programmes,” said Secretary-General Wilson Sossion.

Mr Sossion said TPD programmes should not be used to replace certificates, diplomas, degrees, master’s degrees and PhD qualifications, which have previously been used to upgrade and promote teachers.