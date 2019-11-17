TSC to train teachers on new curriculum

Ms Macharia said a total of 91,620 teachers were trained in April while 68, 490 were trained in August this year.

By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will train 68,490 teachers on new curriculum in December, Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia has said.

The implementation of Competency-Based Curriculum enters Grade Four in January next year.

Ms Macharia said a total of 91,620 teachers were trained in April while 68, 490 were trained in August this year.

She said this will ensure teachers are adequately prepared for the new curriculum.

“We thank teachers for their selfless service to the nation and assure them of our support,” said the TSC boss on Sunday.

GRADE FOUR

Advertisement

Meanwhile, plans by the government to distribute Grade Four text books to public schools are underway.

The target is to have books in 22,000 public primary schools across the country by end of November.

During a meeting held at KICD, Deputy Director-Primary Education at the Ministry of Education, Nereah Olick said the ministry had shared a list of learners per school with publishers. The list will help in determining the number of books that each school should get.

Ms Olick challenged publishers to share any challenges they experience.

She warned that there will be no extension of the exercise. She said who fail to meet the deadline risk having their contracts cancelled.

The publishers and the distributors will have to first contact sub-county education officers delivering the books to schools.

A list of approved books has been published on the KICD website to ensure parents and teachers are well guided.

WRONG BOOKS

“You need to work as a team and ensure that Grade 4 textbooks are delivered to schools in time ahead of the rollout of the CBC in Grade Four, next year,” KICD Chief Executive Officer, Dr Julius Jwan told publishers.

Any delays or deviation from the schedule, he added, will not be tolerated. The Kenya Publishers Association Chairman Lawrence Njagi has assured Kenyans that the books will be delivered in time. Mr Njagi also asked publishers to adhere to their contractual obligations.

“We don’t want short-cuts or any sideshows that could derail the process. The approved books must be available in schools and bookshops in time so that unscrupulous traders don’t take advantage of a shortage to dupe parents into buying wrong books,” Mr Njagi said.