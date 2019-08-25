TSC to use appraisal tool in colleges

By WINNIE ATIENO

Teacher training colleges tutors will from next term start using the online Teacher Performance Appraisal and Development Tool (TPAD) as their counterparts in primary and secondary schools do.

The Teachers Service Commission said it has revised TPAD with a specific portal for college tutors.

“The commission’s TPAD Technical Team at the headquarters and TSC county directors will, in liaison with specific colleges, arrange for facilitation and support,” TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia said.

Speaking during the Kenya Teachers Colleges Principals Association (KCTPA) conference at Travellers Beach Hotel in Mombasa, Ms Macharia said continuous institutional-based Teacher Professional Development seeks to enhance knowledge of subject content, improve professional knowledge, skills and values.

“It further seeks to update skills, attitudes and approaches in development of new teaching techniques, research and other emerging issues. Adapt and apply new strategies to manage the changes made in the educational curriculum,” the teachers’ boss said.

To strengthen professionalism in the teaching service, Ms Macharia said the commission has designed appropriate courses in modular form for teachers and instructional leaders.

The tutors were instructed to participate in professional development activities at institutional level.

“How do you ensure effective teaching is taking place? What mechanism is in place in your college to curb rampant tutors absenteeism, missing of lesson, teaching irrelevant content and learners being assigned duties to teach their colleagues.

"Are you and your teachers teaching…? … or you are preoccupied with others private commitment including moonlighting?” asked Ms Macharia.