By DICKENS WASONGA

At least 20 principals in Siaya County have been transferred ahead of schools' re-opening for the first term.

Most institutions classified as county schools were spared the changes, with only Chianda High in Rarieda and Usenge High in Bondo among those affected.

The list, signed by Mr Samuel Marigat, the county director of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), said the changes were aimed at delocalising headship.

The following are the principals and schools affected:

Mr Patrick Odhiambo Odhier of Nyambare Mixed Secondary School has been replaced by Ms Christine Omayo, the former principal of Magunga Secondary in Kisumu County

Mr Otieno William Oseno of Got Nanga in Ugenya has replaced Mr James Aggrey Owino at Kamwala Mixed Secondary School in Homa Bay County.

Ms Eunice Juma of Memba Secondary has been transferred to Kapiyo Secondary in Bondo to take over from Mr Charles Nyathi.

Mr Nehemiah Ochieng of Chianda in Rarieda has handed over to Mr Hezron Oyola of St Stephen's Menera Boys in Kisumu.

Mr Geoffrey Owino of Kagonya Secondary in Ugenya has been replaced by Mr Richard Kubodo, who was the principal of Bushir Mixed Secondary in Kakamega county.

The new principal of Just Secondary in Bondo is Mr Nicholas Okello. Mr Okello moves from Kiptone Secondary in Kericho County and replaces Mr George Owino.

Mr Felix Okeyo, principal of Ngunya Secondary in Ugunja, Siaya, has been replaced with Ms Evelyn Bukhuni of St Kizito Sirende Mixed in Bungoma County.

Mr Michael Otiko of Siranga Mixed in Ugenya has handed over to Mr Peter Mugubi, who was in charge of Nyanderema Boys in Busia County.

Mr Oyondi Mochama, who was the principal of Maliera Secondary in Gem, Siaya, was also moved and his place taken by Mr Jared Ooko, the former principal of Anjego Secondary in Migori County.

Mr Charles Nyadhi of Kapiyo Secondary in Bondo has been replaced by Mr Jackson Shabaya, the former head of Magemo Friends Secondary in Bungoma County.

Mr Herbert Sunguri of Masindu Friends in Bungoma is the new principal of Mbaga Mixed Secondary in Siaya, taking over from Mr Mathews Omondi.

Mr Daniel Orach has been transferred from Usenge High School in Bondo and replaced by Mr Nicholas Kiboyi, who was in charge of Khasoko Secondary School in Bungoma.

Mr Reginald Oyugi of Gagra Mixed in Rarieda was replaced by Ms Agnetta Makokha Nafula of St Mary's Magdalen Matuni in Bungoma.

Ms Oloo Florence of St Stephen Aluor Mixed in Gem was replaced by Mr Mayu Vincent of Teremi High in Bungoma.

Mr Duncan Okoth of Rarieda Mixed was replaced by Mr George Nyawanda from St Peter Kajulu in Kisumu.

The new principal at Dirk Allison GSM in Siaya is Ms Jane Acholi, formerly of Ebukanga Secondary in Vihiga. She takes over from Mr Mr Charles Onyango.

At Nyangulu Secondary in Gem, the incoming principal is Mr Albert Odali, formerly of Chandolo PAG in Vihiga, taking over from Mr Tom Omwaro.

Ms Beatrice Akinyi, who was the principal of Mbeka Secondary in Bondo, has been replaced by Ms Flora Bunaku of Friends School Yalusi in Bungoma.

Mr Moses Owino of Bondo Township has been replaced by Mr Benson Okoth from Rata Mixed Secondary in Kisumu.