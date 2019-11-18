By DONNA ATOLA

By DICKENS WASONGA

A biology teacher in Busia County is nursing injuries after he was attacked by a KCSE candidate following the practical exam on Friday.

The candidate is said to have landed on the teacher with blows after he was caught getting intimate with a classmate in school.

“While going around the school after the practical paper, I noticed a group of students seated in class. Upon checking, I found him carrying a female candidate and asked them to stop,” said the teacher, who sought anonymity.

But the two did not stop and instead the boy started punching him, injuring his lips and nose.