By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

The Teachers Service Commission will conduct an audit of teachers in public and private schools from next month to confirm if they are registered.

Chief executive officer Nancy Macharia said the commission is working towards profesionalising the teaching service.

“In view of this, the measure towards institutionalisation of integrity and professional accountability is to fully enforce registration of teachers whether in public or private schools. This is in line with the TSC Act,” Mrs Macharia said during the release of this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination results.

QUALIFIED AND REGISTERED

She directed TSC county and sub-county directors to ensure that from January 2019, anyone engaged in teaching is qualified and registered.

“Further, and critically important, we will be seeking to amend the law to provide for the dismissal and deregistration of a teacher involved in examination cheating,” she added.

Mrs Macharia said deregistration of such teachers will ensure they are removed from the profession and the examination process.

Some 312,060 teachers are employed while 290,000 are yet to be absorbed by the government.