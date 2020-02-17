By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

Teachers now want talks with their employer on implementation of professional development programmes, which will begin in the next few months and will cost them Sh6,000 a year.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has written to Nancy Macharia, CEO of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), requesting an urgent meeting on programme modalities.

Kuppet Secretary-General Akelo Misori said the commission, not teachers, should fund the exercise.

“While the professional courses will play a central role in promotions and remuneration in future, the TSC has the obligation to source for funds for training," Mr Misori said on Monday.

"Currently, the programme would also impact the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) governing terms and conditions of service."

UNIVERSITIES

Advertisement

Mr Misori added that among other demands, the union will urge the TSC to allow more universities to offer the programme.

The TSC has contracted Kenyatta University, Mount Kenya University, Riara University and the Kenya Education Management Institute (Kemi).

“Expansion beyond the four institutions would help teachers undertake courses more conveniently. By their very nature, the courses are simpler than the pedagogical training that many universities already offer,” he said.

STAKEHOLDERS

National Assembly’s Education committee member Geoffrey Odanga asked the commission to involve all stakeholders before rolling out the programme.

Mr Odanga, who is also Matayos MP, said the TSC should cater for the cost of training as employers traditionally support capacity building.

“We want the TSC to involve more service providers so that teachers do not incur extra costs while undertaking the programmes,” said the MP.

The 318,000 teachers employed by the TSC, as well as 154,000 teachers employed by private schools, will undergo development training six times in their careers.