Teachers cautious on schools’ reopening

Acting Kenya National Union of Teachers Kisumu Executive Secretary George Kapiyo noted that it will be a challenge to observe social distancing with the limited infrastructure in schools.

By ELIZABETH OJINA

Teachers want the national government to streamline the transport sector and provide Covid-19 testing kits to school dispensaries before the partial reopening of schools across the country.

This comes days after Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha formed a nine-member Covid-19 Education Response Committee to come up with modalities on school reopening.

Through the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet), teachers say students travelling from Covid-19 hotspot such Old Town in Mombasa and Eastleigh in Nairobi should be tested before reporting to national and extra-county schools.

Kuppet Kisumu County Secretary Zablon Awange, however, said that the partial reopening should be done once new infections have been stopped.

However, the biggest challenge will be the transportation of the students considering restrictions on the number of passengers allowed in public service vehicles and the curfew order.

To adhere to the social distancing directive, 14-seater matatus were directed to carry eight passengers, 25-seaters to reduce their numbers to 15 while those seating above 30 passengers were directed to carry no more than 60 per cent of their capacity per trip.

Teachers are appealing to the Ministry of Health to post some of the newly recruited health personnel to school dispensaries to handle Covid-19 testing in schools.

“NHIF cover for students should be boosted and WHO funding should cater for the treatment of students and teachers with Covid-19,” Mr Awange said.