Teachers' concerns over medical cover resolved

Concerns raised by teachers on provision of medical scheme services are set to be resolved following a meeting between officials from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), insurance broker AoN Minet and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet).

Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori said parties agreed to improve on system of administering including payment of last expense in case of the death of a member.

The meeting that took place at TSC headquarters’ also resolved to have a representative of Kuppet in the central implementation team.

“We are going to have a day in which members will be education their rights and level of benefits that they are entitled to,” said Mr Misori.

He appointed out the pre-authorsation requirement as an issue that will be addressed in order to enable teachers get timely services.

The more than 318,000 teachers across the country are already benefiting from the enhanced medical cover at Sh9 billion. The cover is set to go up to Sh12 billion next year.

In the current scheme, TSC increased inpatient cover to between Sh750,000 and Sh2.5 million while optical services was increased to Sh45,000, dental is Sh35,000 while maternity is Sh200, 000.