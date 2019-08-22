By OUMA WANZALA

Teachers are now seeking a salary increase from their employer citing high cost of living.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) on Thursday submitted a proposal to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on how it want the increase to be effected.

“Kuppet proposes an increase in basic salary ranging between 30 per cent and 70 percent from the current minimum salary of Sh21, 756 to Sh36, 985 on the lower cadre. This is informed by the cost of living which has increased since 2016,” reads the proposal by the union.

Mr Misori said the meeting had marked the start of the negotiations for a new CBA.

“Both sides committed themselves to undertake the negotiations in an open and transparent manner,” said the secretary-general.

Mr Misori was accompanied by chairman Omboko Milemba while chief executive officer Nancy Macharia and chairperson Dr Lydia Nzomo led the TSC team.

Kuppet also want teachers who have stagnated in one position especially those in Job Group K and J to be promoted.

However, TSC in a statement issued by Mrs Macharia did not comment on the issue of promotion of teachers.

“It was agreed that there shall be a joint retreat between TSC and Kuppet not only to evaluate the progress and gaps in the implementation of the current CBA but to also lay grounds for the next CBA,” said Mrs Macharia.

She added that the commission was also looking at the proposal by Kuppet on harmonization of house allowances for teachers so that is based on job groups and not on geographical locations where teachers work.