Teachers on Wednesday made a strong case for a salary increase of up to 70 per cent as talks with their employer entered the second day in Naivasha.

They cited the high cost of living, among other reasons, for their demand.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) presented its proposal for the 2021-2025 Collective bargaining agreement (CBA) to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) team led by chief executive officer Nancy Macharia. The Kuppet delegation is led by secretary-general Akelo Misori.

CHIEF PRINCIPALS

Kuppet wants secondary teacher II and secondary teacher UT and primary special needs education teachers, who fall under Grade C2 and currently earning Sh34,955, to take home Sh59,425 while those earning Sh43,694 to be paid a basic salary of Sh74,280.

The union is also seeking to have chief principals and senior principals, currently earning Sh118,242, to be paid Sh153,715 while those getting Sh141,891 should have their pay increased to Sh184,458.

Kuppet – with a membership of 120,000 – also wants a commuter allowance of between Sh8,500 and Sh20,000 while leave allowance should be between Sh43,694 and Sh141,891. At the moment, tutors get between Sh6,000 and Sh10,000 as leave allowance.

Kuppet also wants a house allowance of between Sh16,500 and Sh45,000 and town allowance for Nairobi and county headquarters of between Sh4,000 and Sh8,000.

HARDSHIP ALLOWANCE

The union is also demanding a hardship allowance ranging from Sh16,350 and Sh57,150. The figure currently stands at between Sh10,900 and Sh38,100. Tutors also want an overtime pay of between Sh500 and Sh1,300 per hour.

“Readers/facilitation/aid allowance shall be increased at the rate of 30 per cent of the current amount to Sh19,500 to blind teachers and teachers confined to wheelchairs by virtue of their disability,” the document adds.