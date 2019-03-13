By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had announced that it will continue to sack teachers who sexually harass students.

Appearing before the Senate Education Committee, TSC CEO Nancy Macharia said that for the last eight years, a total of 1,077 teachers have been sacked for having sexual relations with students.

Mrs Macharia said the sacked teachers will not be allowed to teach in any school in the country.

REPORT

The report tabled indicate that among those sacked, 88 were from Kakamega, 61 from Kisii, Kitui (53), Homabay (61), Bungoma and Siaya (46).

The TSC boss asked all stakeholders to play their roles in order to address the crisis.

On teenage pregnancies, Mrs Macharia said only two per cent of the teachers are involved while other people are responsible for 98 per cent of the cases.

She added that majority of pregnancies in schools affect students in day schools.

Kenya National Union of Teachers Deputy Secretary-General Hesborne Otieno said the union will not protect teachers who sexually harass students.

CRISIS

Senate Education Committee Chairman Dr Christopher Langat (Bomet) asked all stakeholders to address the crisis which he noted was getting out of land.

Dr Langat criticised the Ministry of Education for failing to turn up during the session to explain the measures it had taken to address teenage pregnancies in schools.

“We had also expected the Interior ministry to tell us what they have taken against perpetrators of such crimes but they did not honour our invitation,” said Dr Langat.

Religious leaders who attended the forum asked the Ministry of Education to vet sex education curriculum. They said that any content that seeks to promote the use of contraceptives among students would be rejected.

SEX EDUCATION

NCCK, Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, Supkem and Kenya Christian Professional Forum insisted that the materials must be for the benefit of learners and that parents must be involved at all levels.

At the meeting, it emerged that parents, teachers, relatives and boda boda operators were key perpetrators of child abuse.

A new report by Ministry of Education released last year exposed shocking details on the rates of teenage pregnancies, child defilement and drug abuse in schools.