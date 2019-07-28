Technical colleges grapple to surmount key obstacles

By NATION TEAM

Understaffing, low enrolment, late disbursement of funds and in some cases congestion are some of the issues weighing down Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in government-funded institutions.

In Western and Nyanza, enrolment in TVET institutions remains disappointingly low due to lack of interest in the courses offered.

In Kakamega County, three new technical colleges in Mumias East, Navakholo and Likuyani constituencies have been completed and are expected to admit their first students in September. In Khwisero constituency, construction of a similar college is in progress.

At Mumias West Technical Training Institute, only 211 students have enrolled since it opened doors to learners in September last year. It can hold 540 students.

The institute has four lecturers who are employed by the government and 15 hired by the board of management.

The college offers courses in mechatronics, supply, business management, human resources, ICT and social work.

TEACHER DEFICIT

According to the principal, Mr Julius Akelo, learners and parents look down upon technical courses.

In Vihiga, the newly-established Sabatia Technical Training relies on part time trainers hired by the college management. Only the principal and his deputy are on government payroll.

The institution has 160 students undertaking a diploma course in electrical installations and systems.

Mr Agripa Onguka, the principal, said the institute has 16 trainers. It is however well-equipped with learning materials.

New diploma courses in building, plumbing, masonry, welding, agriculture and applied sciences will be introduced in September.

In Vihiga County, three institutions are under construction. They are Chanzeywe in Vihiga Constituency, Ebukanga in Emuhaya and Luanda’s Emululu Technical Institute.

In Busia County, Bunyala Technical Institute in Budalang’i has about 200 students taking courses in agriculture.

“We still have a challenge in staffing. We have three trainers, complemented by others hired by the board of management,” said Emmanuel Wamalwa, the principal.

FUNDING

The institute boasts state-of-the-art equipment that was lauded by Vocational and Technical Training Principal Secretary Kevit Desai when he visited the region in February.

Busia has four TTIs, two of which are fully operational. These are Bumbe and Bunyala. The other two, Murende and Okame technical institutes, are yet to start operations owing to infrastructural challenges.

Dr Desai praised Busia County for utilising the Sh63 million conditional government grant in the financial year 2017/18, a move that doubled enrolment to 5,000 students. “This is a big achievement in comparison to other counties,” he said.

The Ministry of Education provides a capitation of Sh30,000 per trainee, per annum, while the Higher Education Loans Board supplements training costs to a maximum of Sh40,000 per trainee.

Delays in disbursement of funds is the main challenge facing the Keroka Technical Training Institute in Kisii County, according to the registrar, Mr Joseph Kawala.

ADEQUATE EQUIPMENT

The institution has 3,000 students, less than its capacity of 5,000.

It has modern mechanical engineering and food and beverage workshops, alongside a well-stocked library. Each department has its own ICT workshop, besides the main one, which is shared by all the students.

Most of the trainees have enrolled in building and civil engineering, electronic and electronics and food and beverages courses.

The institute has 111 trainers with 61 employed by the board of management. “We have a shortage of 20 trainers,” Mr Kawala added.

Ahmed Shahame Mwidani Technical Training Institute in Mombasa West that was started two years ago is facing numerous challenges.

The institute in Changamwe has only four permanent and pensionable tutors while 14 others are employed on a part time basis.

CONGESTION

According to the principal, Mr Stephen Ngome, the institute has 505 students in five departments: business studies, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, information and communications technology and hospitality management.

Mr Ngome said the workshops at the institute have state-of-the-art equipment worth over Sh100 million.

He expects more funding for construction of mechanical engineering, welding and fabrication workshops.

The institute however lacks land for expansion after its 10 acres were allegedly grabbed. “We are sitting on two acres after the rest was grabbed,” the principal said.

The alleged grabber has hired the locals who have planted maize on the land to ‘secure’ it.

The situation is different in Meru County, where facilities in TVET institutions have been stretched to the limit by rising student numbers every year.

Some of the vocational colleges are Meru National Polytechnic and Nkabune Technical Institute in Imenti North, Mitunguu Technical Institute and Muraga Technical Training Institute, both in South Imenti, and Karumo Technical Institute in Tigania West Sub-County.

EXPANSION

At the Meru National Polytechnic, with a population of 9,500 learners, classrooms are inadequate and some lessons are taught in tents.

Stephen Rukaria, deputy principal in charge of academics and research, said they have 10 tents, each accommodating between 60 and 80 students. “We survive with what is available,” he said.

To beat the harsh economic times, the college has a farm where they grow vegetables as well as keep dairy cows, pigs and poultry to supplement their income.

Ms Latishia Mutiria, the principal of Muraga Technical, said the institute has 96 students, all of whom are funded by the government.

However, there are delays in disbursement of cash and only Sh15,000 per student had been paid by May. “We don’t know what will happen if the management insists on us paying the fees (in full),” said a student.

The county government has also established 30 more polytechnics with 3,559 trainees.

Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu said they would set up 10 more vocational training centres and employ more instructors to boost access to technical skills in the county.

ENROLMENT

One of the oldest technical and vocational education and training centres in Nakuru County, Nakuru Vocational Training Centre, is grappling with lack of equipment and understaffing.

However, the county government bought equipment worth Sh20 million for the centre in the last financial year.

The county director of vocational training, Mr David Mwangi, said this was to replace ageing and obsolete equipment.

The centre has 4,251 trainees taking courses in motor vehicle mechanics, fashion and design, hair and beauty, carpentry and joinery, metal fabrication, food and beverages, agribusiness, refrigeration, masonry, information and communications technology (ICT), electrical installation, leather work and plumbing.

The county has 28 vocational training centres with a workforce of 107 trainers. “The centres have a shortfall of 212 lecturers,” said Mr Mwangi.

At least 2,000 learners seek placement in vocational training centres in the cosmopolitan county every year.

FAULTY BUILDING

Construction at Chepareria Technical Institute in Pokot South, West Pokot County, stopped after the main structure collapsed in 2017 due to poor workmanship.

The contractor had already been paid over Sh43 million out of the budgeted Sh48.7 million. The project, which started in 2013, remains incomplete and abandoned.

Ten vocational institutions have been equipped with hospitality equipment worth Sh1 billion.

According to Dr Desai, each of the targeted institutions has been supplied with the equipment to enhance skills training in tourism and hospitality.

They have received equipment worth Sh100 million each, and have now been made centres of excellence.

PARTNERSHIP

The institutions include Sigalagala Polytechnic in Kakamega, Karen Institute in Nairobi, Maasai TTI in Kajiado, Tetu TTI in Nyeri, Belgut TTI in Kericho, Olessos TTI in Nandi, Kenya Coast TTI in Mombasa, Mabera TTI in Kuria West, Kiminini TTI in Trans Nzoia and Sot TTI in Bomet East.

The programme is supported by the government in partnership with the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The initiative promotes dual vocational training abroad, based on the German model through skills experts based at the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.