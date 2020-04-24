Telecom firms give varsities boost in e-learning

By DAVID MUCHUNGUH

Some universities have partnered with mobile service providers to supply data bundles, SIM cards and digital devices at discounted rates to facilitate online learning.

The University of Nairobi — in a partnership with Telkom Kenya — on Monday started distributing free SIM cards that have been loaded with data bundles for online learning.

“Online classes will start on Monday, April 20, 2020 (January-April semester). Timetables have been uploaded on the students’ portal. Get in touch with your school’s head of department for more information and clearance,” a notice sent to students reads.

To acquire the line, students need to register their intent by updating their profiles in the student’s portal, indicating their preferred Telkom outlet.

After approval by the university’s ICT centre, instructions are sent to Telkom Kenya to configure and activate the lines. An alert is then sent to the student to collect the SIM card.

But some students are concerned that Telkom does not have reliable countrywide network coverage.

When learning institutions were closed, St Paul’s University immediately switched to online learning to complete the remaining weeks of the interrupted semester.

The university will start the May semester as earlier planned. “The May semester will be conducted online for all students who are able to register if physical opening may not be possible,” said Vice-Chancellor Joseph Galgalo.

“Details of calendar dates, unit registrations, timetables and dates for continuous assessment tests will be communicated by the offices of DVC-AA and the academic registrar.”

He said the university will help students who may have challenges of access to the internet.

“We are exploring possibilities of working with service providers, including Kenya Education Network and Safaricom, to make available affordable mobile internet bundles.”

USIU-Africa has partnered with Safaricom to launch a subsidised mobile data bundle for students and faculty in order to enhance e-learning.

Through the partnership, students and faculty get a 10GB data bundle at a discounted cost of Sh500 for 30 days. The data bundle goes for Sh1,800 in the market.

In addition, students and faculty who may have challenges accessing a device have an option to procure one through the service.

“We have been conducting online learning and teaching in a bid to complete the spring semester,” said Vice-Chancellor Paul Zeleza.

Although there will be no on-campus contact learning at Africa Nazarene University, the May trimester will be conducted entirely online.

“We have great confidence in our ability to make this transition well,” said Vice-Chancellor Stanley Makhosi Bhebhe.