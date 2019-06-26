Ms Ndegwa was among the founders of the female teachers lobby group Kewota.

A top Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) official Tuesday resigned citing frustration with the union’s top leadership after she co-founded a women teacher lobby group.

Knut second women representative Ms Jacinta Ndegwa, who has been holding the position since 2011, announced her resignation in a letter to Knut national executive council through secretary-general Wilson Sossion dated June 25.

Ms Ndegwa has been at loggerheads with the union after she registered Kenya Women Teachers Association (Kewota) together former Knut first women representative Ms Dorothy Muthoni and former executive officer Ms c.

Last month, Knut resolved to kick out officials affiliated to Kewota and even wrote to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the Teachers' Service Commission (TSC) over membership row.

On Tuesday, Ms Ndegwa, who is the Kewota national treasurer, explained why she was leaving the union that she has served as NEC member since 2006.

“I proceeded on my annual leave in mid-May and upon resumption of work on June 25, 2019, I found locks on my office door changed a second time. The first time was before I commenced by annual leave,” said Ms Ndegwa adding that efforts to get access to her office and perform her duties were unsuccessful.

She has her duties at the gender desk had also been handed over to second vice-chairperson Ms Rosalia Mkanjala.

She said there appears to be efforts to frustrate, embarrass and force her out of office for reasons not yet clear but which seems to be linked to her association with Kewota, a right that is protected in the constitution.