The top candidate in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations yesterday spent the day working on his grandfather’s farm in Mumias, Kakamega County, with his uncle, unaware that he would end the day a star.

Buluma Wabuko Tony scored a grade A with 87.1 points to emerge top of the 699,745 candidates who sat this year’s exam between November 4 and November 27.

While his family had expected him to do well, his performance exceeded their wildest expectations.

As they worked on the farm, his uncle, Mr Collins Lutta, told him that he expected to see him in the media, particularly on television, later in the day.

“This morning, I told him I expected him to talk to the media and be seen on the television. What I didn’t expect was that he would be the best candidate in the country. He has brought light to our village,” said Mr Lutta.

Tony aspires to be a medical doctor to achieve his passion of saving lives.

When the Nation caught up with him at his grandfather's home in Emakhwale village in Mumias East Sub-county, where he was visiting, he appeared cool and composed.

“I did not expect this achievement,” he said.

Tony, said he has been doing well since primary school. In 2015, he scored 433 marks out of 500 in KCPE at St Aquinas Primary School in Njoro, Nakuru County.

"I worked hard and knew l would pass the KCSE exams. But l didn't expect to be the best candidate in the country. The results have come as a big surprise to me and my family," he said.

He attributes his performance to hard work, discipline, and dedication to God.