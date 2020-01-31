Prof Suda had directed the university council to file a formal report of adherence to the directive by 12pm January 17, 2020.

The Ministry of Education has sent Turkana University College Principal Prof Thomas Akuja on compulsory leave after he defied a directive to reinstate two staff he had sacked in 2018.

Prof Akuja was sent packing by the council chairman Mussolini Kithome on Friday.

Dr Fredrick Nyongesa Kassilly, who was Deputy Principal Academic and Students Affairs, has been appointed acting principal.

FOREIGN TRIP

However, the council appointed Prof Tom Nyamache, who is a dean at the school of business and economics to act before Dr Kassilly returns from a foreign trip on February 7, 2020.

Prof Akuja has been accused of abuse of office, misappropriation of public funds and defying ministerial directives.

In January, he was directed by outgoing University Education Principal Secretary Collette Suda to reinstate Deputy Principal Administration, Finance and Planning Stephen Odebere and

Corporate and Marking Officer Beatrice Akinyi Ondago or face disciplinary action. He was given until January 17 to reinstate them but he declined saying the issue was in court.

Prof Suda had directed the university council to file a report of adherence to the directive by 12pm January 17, 2020.

Prof Odebero was seconded to the university by Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) council on March 20, 2017.

TRANSITION PERIOD

On July 13, 2018. it was resolved that he continues to hold the position during transition period.

However, when Prof Akuja took office on July 18, 2018, he sent Prof Odebero back to MMUST. Prof Suda said he acted without following procedures and policies governing university management.

The PS said the ministry and other government agencies had investigated the matter and found no wrongdoing on the side of Prof Odebero.