Two Kenyan education projects picked for top global awards
Tuesday April 30 2019
Two Kenyan projects are among 15 finalists for the 2019 World Innovation Summit for Education (Wise) awards announced in April.
They are Stawisha Leadership Institute by Dignitas and Moringa School.
The finalists come from nine countries and were selected by a jury of international experts.
Stavros Yiannouka, the CEO of Wise, said each of the finalists has built an effective, tested solution to a global educational challenge.