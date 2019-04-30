alexa Two Kenyan education projects picked for top global awards - Daily Nation
Two Kenyan education projects picked for top global awards

Tuesday April 30 2019

World Innovation Summit for Education chief

World Innovation Summit for Education chief executive Stavros Yiannouka. PHOTO | COURTESY 

FAITH NYAMAI
Two Kenyan projects are among 15 finalists for the 2019 World Innovation Summit for Education (Wise) awards announced in April.

They are Stawisha Leadership Institute by Dignitas and Moringa School.

The finalists come from nine countries and were selected by a jury of international experts.

Stavros Yiannouka, the CEO of Wise, said each of the finalists has built an effective, tested solution to a global educational challenge.