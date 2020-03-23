By LEONARD ONYANGO

Kenyan educationists based in the United States have opened up their websites and apps to enable school children who are currently at home in Kenya access learning materials online at no cost.

Schools were closed indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The educationists, led by Prof Benard Manyibe of Langston University in Oklahoma, said this is meant to ensure the children are kept busy while at home.

Dr Manyibe who is the brain behind EduMonitor, a popular online learning platform in the US, says learners can now access several learning materials on theeducationmonitor.com website.

OPEN AND FREE

“EduMonitor wishes to inform parents, teachers and students around the world and particularly in Kenya, that our website is open and free to all who need learning resources.

In addition, EduMonitor has reduced the prices of all books that are mainly distributed through Amazon.com,” said Prof Manyibe in a statement to the Nation.

He said the subjects covered include mathematics, language, science, and social sciences among others.

“Other learning resources found are colouring sheets, worksheets, workbooks, and online education games for children in [lower] grades and preschool,” said the former officer at the Ministry of Education.

KICD RADIO LESSONS

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has already released a radio lessons timetable for learners in primary and secondary schools. The lessons will be broadcast by KBC English Service from Monday to Friday.

The move comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the closure of all learning institutions as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The radio programmes target learners in Grades 3 and 4 as well as classes 5, 7 and 8.

The lessons will cover English, Kiswahili, Mathematics, Science, Hygiene and Nutrition, CRE, Social studies, Life Skills and Civic Education.