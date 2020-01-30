By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has applied to join the case on the leadership dispute at the University of Nairobi.

Uasu's argument is that its concerns and interests will not be well articulated in court, hence its need to join the matter before the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The union notes that the vice-chancellor is a crucial decision maker as well as the academic and administrative head of the university, so the appointment process must include all stakeholders.

It says this inclusion will guarantee fairness and dignity at the work place, academic freedom and social equity.

UNCERTAINTY

Uasu further says members are apprehensive that the uncertainty will affect the exercise of powers of the VC, which will in turn affect administrative functions such as payment of salaries and continuation of programmes.

Advertisement

“The applicants implore the court to grant the orders sought to enable them ventilate their interests and those of the members of the chapter, whom they are answerable to,” said lawyer Karanja Kamotho.

UoN chapter members Jane Wambui, James Ireri Kanya and John Muthee Kaunga filed the suit.

Last week, Justice Maureen Onyango asked Prof Stephen Kiama to keep off engagements that would result in prejudice.

The High Court also stopped Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha from appointing new council members, following his dissolution of the team.

WHAT HAPPENED

The dispute kicked off when the CS revoked Prof Stephen Kiama's appointment as VC and replaced him Prof Isaac Mbeche, who was to serve in acting acting capacity.

Prof Kiama protested against his removal from office and was reprieved by a court's decision to reinstate him.

He insists he was duly appointed in a letter dated January 3, to serve a five-year term from January 6, in line with the Universities Act and UoN charter.

As such , the professor says, his removal is an affront to several statutory and constitutional provisions, as well as the right to fair labour practices.

The CS sued seeking to have the order Prof Kiama obtained set aside, claiming that it occasioned a miscarriage of justice.