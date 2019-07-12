Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) said it will remain vigilant and promised to effectively protect the institution from "invasion by negative forces" aimed at derailing the process of change that is currently ongoing at the institution.

Lecturers at the University of Nairobi have vowed to reject any attempts to reinstate Prof Peter Mbithi who is on terminal leave as a vice-chancellor.

“The University must be supported by all of us to get back to its feet,” said Dr George Omondi who is Uasu chapter secretary at the university.

Dr Omondi said a two of council members at the University are working behind the scenes to have Prof Mbithi back.

“We wish to urge progressive and reform-minded members of the University of Nairobi Council to remain alert and resist the dirty tricks intended by few corrupt and retrogressive people in council,” said Dr Omondi.

Uasu also warned staff "who are busy spending their time in these meetings" that face the danger of disciplinary action and the union will not protect them.

He said the positive reforms will and must continue.

“Uasu supports management in measures of staff relocation and adoption of best practices, including responsive stakeholder relations, commitment to promotion of staff welfare through timely processing of payments, open door policy, tolerance of diverse opinion, respect of rights of staff as well as compliance with the law,” said Dr Omondi.

Prof Mbithi left the institution on July 6 and his place was taken by Prof Isaac Mbeche.