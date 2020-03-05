By OUMA WANZALA

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Mbage Njuguna Ng’ang’a and Ms Leila Abdi Ali as commissioners of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The President was supposed to pick three commissioners from candidates’ list submitted by the selection panel, which was chaired by Zetech University Vice-Chancellor John Munene Njenga, but only picked two.

The two will now be vetted by National Assembly’s Education committee before being formally appointed by the President.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi told the House that the nomination was done on February 27.

TIMELINES

“In this regard, H.E. the President now seeks the approval of the nominations by this House,” said Mr Muturi, who referred the matter to Education committee.

Section 8 of the Teachers Service Commission Act, 2012 requires the National Assembly to consider and either approve or reject any or all of the nominees within 21 days.

“Noting that the House will proceed on a short recess from March 20, 2020 to April 6, 2020 in accordance with its published calendar, the committee should expeditiously notify the nominees and the general public, commence the necessary approval hearings and submit its report to the House on or before March 18 to enable the House to consider the nominees within the statutory timelines,” said Mr Muturi.

SELECTION PANEL

The TSC selection panel recommended nine candidates to replace commissioners Cleophas Tirop (Rift Valley), Salome Gichura (Central) and Saadia Abdi Kontoma (North Eastern).

The three retired after their six-year term ended last year.

In Rift Valley region, two candidates – Margaret Lesuuda and Mary Rotich – were nominated by the selection panel.

The President will have now to set up another panel to recruit a commissioner from Rift Valley.