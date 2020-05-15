alexa Universities asked to present reports on virtual learning - Daily Nation
Universities asked to present reports on virtual learning

Friday May 15 2020

Face to face learning was halted as a measure

Face to face learning was halted as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus in March. FILE PHOTO 

  • The institutions are required to detail platforms, courses being offered and level of access in their reports.

By OUMA WANZALA
The Commission for University Education (CUE) has directed universities to provide a report on their virtual learning activities by May 29.

CUE now wants both public and private universities to provide specific steps they have taken to enable continuity of learning.

