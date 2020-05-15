Universities asked to present reports on virtual learning

The institutions are required to detail platforms, courses being offered and level of access in their reports.

By OUMA WANZALA

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has directed universities to provide a report on their virtual learning activities by May 29.

Face to face learning was halted as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus in March.

CUE now wants both public and private universities to provide specific steps they have taken to enable continuity of learning.