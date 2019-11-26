By BRIAN OKINDA

The University of Nairobi has not stopped admitting self-sponsored students contrary to media reports, the institution has said.

The university has clarified that it only merged functions under its parallel administrative units to avoid duplication and mitigate costs.

Affected staff will be deployed and reassigned new roles, UoN Council said in a statement.

Prof Julia Ojiambo, the UoN Council chairwoman, said the board, in a meeting held on November 19, comprehensively deliberated on the establishment and the functions of the Centre for Self-Sponsored Programmes (CESSP).

“The council thus resolved that the statute that establishes the CESSP be revoked with immediate effect and that all staff under the then CESSP be humanely redeployed into the mainstream services of the institution and be assigned responsibilities in line with their training,” said Prof Ojiambo.

She added that banking facilities used by CESSP will continue to be operated by the Council’s duly authorised signatories but that all other activities previously under the unit will be taken up other competent university organs.

“This development does not in any way affect module II or parallel academic programmes. We shall continue to admit both government and self-sponsored students as we have done before,” said John Orindi, the Director of Corporate Affairs at the Office of the Vice-Chancellor.

Prof Ojiambo noted that it is the council’s firm belief that this decision does not in any way hamper the operations of the university.