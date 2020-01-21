Prof Julius Ogeng’o, the deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Affairs has been appointed in acting capacity as deputy VC student affairs.

By OUMA WANZALA

By CLAIRE WASILWA

Reinstated University of Nairobi Vice-chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama Gitahi made changes as he took over the management of the institution on Tuesday.

Prof Gitahi announced that Prof Isaac Mbeche, who was holding the position in acting capacity, had proceeded on annual leave.

In a communication to staff and students, Prof Kiama said Prof Mbeche, who is Deputy-Vice Chancellor, Finance, Planning and Development was proceeding on annual leave with effect from January 6 following his request.

LEAVE

He appointed Prof Madara Ogot, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor-Research to act in the position for the period Prof Mbeche will be on leave.

“Further, Prof Julius Ogeng’o, the deputy Vice- Chancellor Academic Affairs has been appointed in acting capacity as deputy VC student affairs to allow for the filling of the position,” said Prof Kiama.

He said both Prof Ogot and Prof Ogeng’o were formally appointed.

RECALLED

“Meanwhile, I wish to take this opportunity to thank all staff and students for remaining calm and proceeding with normal university business,” said Prof Gitahi.

However, Prof Mbeche dismissed the claims saying he had been recalled by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha to act as the institution’s head.