By DICKENS WASONGA

More by this Author

Renowned historian Prof Gilbert Ogutu Achieng’ is dead. Until his death, Prof Ogutu, 78, was a lecturer at the University of Nairobi.

According to Bondo Sub-County Police Commander Antony Wafula, Prof Ogutu is believed to have committed suicide on Saturday night.

Mr Wafula said that the body of the senior university don was discovered at his rural home in Wambasa village Central Yimbo in Bondo Sub-County by a farmhand.

Prof Ogutu, who once served as Luo Council Secretary-General, was an associate professor of church history at the University of Nairobi.

Mr Wafula told Nation that the worker discovered the don's body hanging from a piece of cloth tied to the window of his bedroom at around 9am on Sunday.

Central Yimbo Location Chief Gordon Opundo said that Prof. Ogutu and his second wife arrived at their rural home on Friday before his wife left for Kisumu on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

He said, according to the farmhand, Prof Ogutu was fine on Saturday before he went to bed.

The farmhand told the police that he had gone to wake up the lecturer after warming his bathing water, only to be met by the shocking scene.

It was not immediately clear as to why the senior academician decided to commit suicide.

“We have launched investigations into the matter,” said the Bondo OCPD.