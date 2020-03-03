UoN School of Law Dean Prof Kiarie Mwaura said the lecturer has since been suspended to allow investigations.

By OUMA WANZALA

The University of Nairobi has set up a committee to investigate claims that a law lecturer leaked end of semester examinations to a third-year student.

The student shared the examination materials with a section of his classmates.

UoN School of Law Dean Prof Kiarie Mwaura said the lecturer has since been suspended to allow investigations.

“We will take appropriate action once we get the report,” said Prof Mwaura Tuesday.

He said this is the first incident to be reported at the university.

The leakage raises questions on examination integrity in local universities.

Last year, an investigation by the New York Times described Kenya as a hotbed of academic dishonesty, where jobless graduates were minting millions of shillings writing thesis and term papers for students in the United States.

Last month, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha asked universities to focus on quality education noting that he has been shocked while interacting with some graduates, even those with PhDs.

“I have interviewed PhD graduates who could not remember their thesis.

It time we stopped talking about number of students we graduate but quality graduates with quality,” said Prof Magoha citing Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) where he served as chairperson before his current appointment saying they have been unable to get the best candidate for the substantive chief executive officer position.

Prof Magoha regretted that many experts could be writing thesis for students in universities and if so they should be in jail.

“Many managers in the industry are investing money to train some of the graduates that we have trained in universities since some are not up to the task,” said Prof Magoha.

Already 21 law graduates have been locked out of the Kenya School of Law after failing to produce A level certificates as some had joined the universities without meeting the qualifications set.