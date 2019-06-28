By OUMA WANZALA

University of Nairobi lecturers have welcomed the council's decision to send home Vice-Chancellor Peter Mbithi effective July 6 and allow competitive recruitment of his successor to begin.

In a statement on Friday, the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) said the decision was overdue and that the institution will finally regain its status as the premier university.

However, there could be a leadership crisis once Prof Mbithi leaves office next week, two months ahead of the graduation ceremony, since three of the current deputy VCs are serving in acting capacity.

The is because the council rejected their appointment by former Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

MAJOR CHALLENGES

Uasu's Nairobi Chapter Secretary George Omondi noted the need to review the university's operations.

Dr Omondi said UoN's challenges are deeply rooted and require immediate and sustained remedial measures.

“These challenges include deep-rooted mismanagement, deep-seated corruption, rampant and horrendous abuse of office, abuse of workers’ rights, abuse of student rights and no respect for academic standards,” he said.

“We consider this action the beginning of the change process to streamline structural and human resources transformation to facilitate desired outcomes,” he added.

REFORMS

Dr Omondi said the institution requires immediate reforms for the sake of a lean and efficient management structure, appointment of results-oriented and accountable managers, responsive to people's needs, and effective service delivery.

“The council and senior managers must remain committed to the revival of the university," he said.

"The council must ensure leadership roles are assigned only to persons with the appropriate vision, aspirations and unquestionable integrity,” he said, further noting the need for "accountability, incorruptibility, respect for the rule of law and impeccable capabilities".

GRADUATION

The graduation set for September will likely be presided over by an acting VC as the Public Service Commission (PSC) will not be able to recruit a substantive officer before then.