By OUMA WANZALA

Former Attorney-General Githu Muigai is among five law lecturers at the University of Nairobi who have been promoted to full professorship by the council.

Prof Muigai is now a full professor of in the public law department.

Full professor is the highest rank that a professor can achieve.

Holders are expected to expand the body of their work as well as take leadership roles in departments or be involved in extra-departmental administrative tasks.

The others promoted alongside Prof Muigai are: Prof Musili Wambua, Prof Ben Sihanya, Prof Kiarie Mwaura (all three in the commercial law department), and Prof Albert Mumma (private law department).

The five were promoted by the University Council that is chaired by Prof Julia Ojiambo after interviews held recently.

“The above colleagues have now joined Prof Patricia Kameri-Mbote and Prof FDP Situma in the rank of full professorship,” said Prof Mwaura, the School of Law dean in an internal memo to students and staff dated April 2.

Prof Mwaura, who signed the internal memo, is one of the five lecturers promoted.

Prof Mwaura went on: “With this significant milestones, we look forward to their continued scholarly contribution to the School of Law. Please join me in congratulating them on these well-deserved promotions.”

FORMER AG

Prof Muigai recently revealed that he’ll be back in the classroom from June after many years of private practice and public service.

Last year in February, President Uhuru Kenyatta made a surprise announcement of Prof Muigai’s resignation from State Law Office where he served as the Attorney-General for six and a half years.

He was replaced by Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki, who at the time served as president of the Court of Appeal.