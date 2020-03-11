By OUMA WANZALA

University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama has declined to approve the appointment of two junior research fellows.

This follows complaints of malpractices in the recruitment in January.

The two research fellows had been recruited in the Institute of Anthropology, Gender and Africa Studies but there were complaints of favouritism by the director.

“I write to inform you that after receiving your complaint and after thorough analysis, the interviews for the post of junior research fellow at the Institute of Anthropology, Gender and Africa Studies were found not to be have been done procedurally,” said Prof Kiama in a letter to human rights activist Okiya Omtata dated March 2.

MINUTES NOT APPROVED

Prof Kiama added that the minutes of the meeting have therefore not been approved.

“In view of the above, the matter has been referred back to the principal, College of Humanities and Social Sciences (who is the appointing authority at that level) with the verdict of non-approval,” added the vice-chancellor.

Mr Omtatah had written to Prof Kiama on January 20 alleging malpractice in the recruitment.

However, senior officials at the university insisted that the exercise had been cancelled before Mr Omtatah raised the issue.