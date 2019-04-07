The polls were conducted on Friday through an electoral college and the results were released on Sunday.

She will replace Mr Antony Manyara who has been the chairman of the association since last year.

Ms Mwangi garnered 24 votes against Samuel Ayoma’s eight while Ertiman Oile got 4.

By OUMA WANZALA

Ms Anne Mwangi, a third-year law student, has become the first female student to lead the powerful University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA).

"Congratulations! Anne Mwangi becomes the first University of Nairobi [female]Student Leader, after nearly 50 years in existence. SONU has since been rebranded to UNSA," tweeted University of Nairobi's Vice-Chancellor Peter Mbithi.

"I am happy to be part of this transformation that is taking place at the University of Nairobi. Congratulations Anne Mwangi, UNSA Boss."

The polls, presided over by Prof Mohamed Jamaa, were held on Friday, through an electoral college and the results released on Sunday.

This is the second time that the students are electing their leaders following the signing into law of the Universities Amendment Bill in 2016 by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

STUDENTS COUNCIL

According to the Act, the students association is to be governed by a student council comprising a chairperson and a vice chairperson who must be of the opposite gender, a treasurer, a secretary-general, and three other members to represent special interests of students.

Those elected in leadership positions must reflect national diversity and the council cannot have more than two-thirds of its members being of the same gender.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

The students association must constitute itself into electoral colleges based on either academic departments, schools or faculties.

“The students of each electoral college constituted under subsection (1c) shall elect three representatives from amongst persons who are not candidates under subsection (1a); and of whom not more than two-thirds shall be of the same gender.

"The representatives of each electoral college shall elect the members of the Student Council within 30 days of the election under subsection (1d),” the Act says.

A member of the Student Council is required to hold office for a term of one year and may be eligible for re-election for one final term.