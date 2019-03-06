Ministry wants Sh1 billion to upgrade national schools

By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

The Ministry of Education is seeking Sh1 billion to upgrade 103 national schools as it steps up plans for 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary learning in the coming three years.

A report presented to the National Assembly’s Education Committee by Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang shows the ministry requires Sh300 million to improve the schools in the next financial year.

It will need Sh369.4 million in the next financial year and Sh385 million in the 2021/22 budget.

The report indicates that in the current financial year, Sh300 million has been set aside to upgrade national schools in a programme expected to cost Sh5.7 billion.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The ministry is also seeking Sh43 billion from the government for national volunteers while donors will provide Sh158 million for the programme.

Some Sh100 million will go towards the Kenya Primary Education project while Sh200 million will be used to improve infrastructure in primary schools.

Money for secondary school infrastructure will reduce to Sh1.2 billion down from the current Sh1.5 billion while integration of ICT in schools will cost Sh247 million.

The establishment of the Lugari Diploma Teachers College will take Sh85 million, Moiben Science Diploma Training College (Sh50 million) and Kibabii Teachers College (Sh185 million).

“Infrastructure improvement at Kagumo Diploma Teachers Training College will take Sh25.4 million,” the report reads.

WELFARE

Dr Kipsang said the construction of a resource centre at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development will take Sh314 million while the Kenya secondary school quality improvement programme, funded by donors, will take Sh2.8 billion.

In total, donors will use Sh4.6 billion to fund capital projects in the ministry while the government will give Sh5.4 billion as from July.

Dr Kipsang told MPs that there is a need to increase funding for schools.