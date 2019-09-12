By OUMA WANZALA

Embattled Maasai Mara University Vice-chancellor Mary Walingo has been replaced.

Prof Kitche Magak who headed the university’s endowment fund will hold the position for three months until investigations into claims of embezzlement of funds at the institution are complete.

Council chairman Dr Samuel Agonda Ochola announced the appointment. Prof Magak is a senior professor in the school of arts.

Incumbent deputy vice-chancellors will continue to hold their positions.

On Thursday, more staff members from the university were interrogated at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi and the council members will be questioned next week.

Former top officials who served between 2016 and 2018 have also been summoned to write statements.

“No staff will be victimised as we will use internal mechanism to deal with those involved,” Dr Ochola assured the staff Thursday.

Prof Walingo, is alleged to have masterminded a massive scandal that led to the embezzlement of Sh 190 million from the institution’s bank accounts.

Others implicated in the scandal is the university’s Finance Officer Anaclet Okumu and Prof Walingo’s driver Abdi Noor Hassan.