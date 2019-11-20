Exam irregularities declined remarkably and the few cases reported were those of impersonation, and the suspects were arrested and results cancelled.

They enrolled few candidates and were able to give them dedicated attention unlike public schools with high numbers, few teachers and inadequate learning resources

By NATION TEAM

More by this Author

The reasons private schools dominated top berths in Nyanza region in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations (KCPE) can now be revealed.

They enrolled few candidates and were able to give them dedicated attention, unlike public schools which have high numbers, few teachers and inadequate teaching and learning resources.

FACILITIES

All the top 10 candidates in the region were from private schools and, among the top 20, there were only two public institutions.

This comes as Form One selection begins in Naivasha where top Ministry of Education officials have retreated to pick and place candidates in secondary schools.

As has been the trend in recent years, all candidates who scored 400 marks and above are absorbed in the 108 national schools.

Advertisement

However, there is always stiff competition for the original 17 national schools that have kept a tradition of best performance and enjoys better facilities.

Outcomes of the Form One selection will be announced on December 2.

The best candidate in Nyanza region was Sunday Murume of Momokoro Primary School in Migoro, who had 435 marks, and was followed by Griffin Arama Matundura of Elsa Preparatory and Junior Academy, with 434 marks.

CANCELLED

But nationally, the best candidate was Andy Michael Munyiri of Damcrest Schools, Thogoto, Kiambu County, who garnered 440 marks, and was followed a trio of Flavian Onyango of Chakol Girls, June Cheptoo Koech of Sangalo Central and Sean Michael Ndung’u of Kitengela International School, all with 439 marks.

The results were released on Monday by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoho who acknowledged improved performance of public schools, which despite high enrolments and inadequate teaching and learning resources, posted relatively good results.

Exam irregularities declined remarkably and the few cases reported were those of impersonation, and the suspects were arrested and results cancelled.

A spot check by the Nation in the best performing private schools in the region indicated they had very few candidates.

In Kisumu County, Muhoroni Success primary emerged the top school after attaining a mean score of 384.10 but had 23 registered candidates.

ENABLING

Awasi Hillsview Academy, which produced the best girl in the county, Ashley Achieng’ with 428 marks, had 17 pupils sitting the examination. The school director, Mr Peter Otieno, said “an enabling environment provided by the parents and teachers bore fruit.”

Muhoroni Success headteacher Tobias Okoyo attributed the good results to close working relationship between teachers, parents and the management.

The top two candidates at Muhoroni Success had 419 marks and the lowest 337 marks.

Disciple of Mercy school from Nyahera in Kisumu pulled a surprise by producing the highest ranking candidate in the county, Robinson Ondu Ogada, who garnered 431 marks.

He tied with Errol Aute Agai of Chemelil Sugar Primary School.

Another private school, Hekima School in Kisumu, had 18 candidates and achieved a mean score of 380.00.

ENROLMENTS

Comparatively, some of the excelling public schools had high enrolments. Xaverian Primary School in Kisumu had 129 candidates but produced one of the top candidates, Ochieng Anthony Odhiambo, who scored 426 marks.

He was closely followed by Leakey Mark Odhiambo from Arina Primary School, another public institution, who had 424 marks.

Migosi Primary School, one of the heavily populated schools in Kisumu County, registered 251 candidates and its top candidate, Amondi Edith Otieno, obtained 400 marks.

Edith hopes to join Starehe Girls in Nairobi and dreams of becoming a doctor.

Other top schools which failed to produce leading candidates in this year’s exams include MM Shah, Victoria and Citam.

In Nyamira, Eronge Adventist emerged the best public primary school with a mean score of 359.03, with 29 out of 248 candidates scoring more than 400 marks.

DISCIPLINED

In Nyamira, Sandra Mongina Ongeri of St Andrew Kaggwa Girls came tops with 432 while Esther Mweresa and Brian Makori of Eronge Adventist came second and third, with 428 and 423 marks respectively.

The school head teacher, Mr Kepher Bwana, attributed the success to high discipline and well-motivated staff and learners.

“Once they perform well, we motivate them with foodstuff, reading materials, trips and education programmes,” said Mr Bwana.

In the neighbouring Kisii County, top candidate Griffin Arama Matundura, 13, of Elsa Academy in Gucha scored 434 marks, closely followed by Daniel Mosomi Obaara of Elimu Academy, with 432 marks.

The top candidate attributed his success to determination and dedicated prayers. He hopes to join Alliance Boys High School.

Mr Samwel Orenge, the school director, attributed the exceptional performance to combined efforts by the management board and teachers.

LAWYER

Fourteen-year-old twins Getugi Carlos Ambrose and Sakawa Tertulian Valentono also made it to the list of the top performers in the county, scoring 419 and 418 marks respectively.

In Siaya, Maria Clara Achien'g of Lwak Girls Boarding Primary School in Rarieda emerged the best with 426 marks.

The 14-year-old girl, who wants to be a lawyer, was followed closely by Adamo Steven from Agoro Oyombe Primary School, with 421 marks.

Onyango Esther Babra of Anduro Primary School and Wayne Omondi of Sidok Primary School tied in position three after both scored 420 marks while Derrick Omondi from Siaya township primary was fourth with 418 marks.

Laura Atieno Anudi of Bridge International school, Ndori, Siaya County, scored 417 marks.

Other top performers were Onyango Samson of Victoria Breeze Academy and Beatrice Akoth from Lwak Girls Boarding Primary, both scored 417 marks.

CELEBRATIONS

In Homa Bay, Janeiro Junior Academy in Rangwe was in celebrations for the second day.

Parents and teachers, led by headteacher Philip Aduda, had gathered at the school in the morning to receive some of the best candidates.

The top candidate at the institution, Lenox Lawrence Mochama, got 426 marks.

The 13-year-old wants to be a neurosurgeon when he grows up after joining, hopefully, Alliance High School.

He attributed his good performance to discipline, concentration during studies and listening to the advice of his teachers.

He was followed closely by Onyore Serma Becky who got 419 marks. The candidate said she would like to be an oncologist after joining Kenya High School.

TOP GIRL

Other candidates who performed well at the school include John Otieno and Otieno Lazaro, who got 418 and 417 marks respectively. Janeiro Junior Academy had a mean score of 382.27, with the least candidate having 345 marks.

Migori primary and the Awendo-based St Cecila Olare primary were some of the public schools that produced some of the county’s top pupils.

Migori primary’s Briton Otieno scored 423 marks to emerge the top pupil from a public school while Mkanga Ahenda of St Cecilia emerged the top girl in the public school’s category.