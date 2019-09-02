Sossion back as Knut boss...

By ABIUD OCHIENG

The battle for power at the teachers’ union Knut intensified on Monday with embattled secretary-general Wilson Sossion recording a big win in court.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi reinstated Mr Sossion as the union’s boss until the case he filed is determined.

The ODM nominated MP, who was deregistered as a Knut official by the Registrar of Societies last week, is challenging the legality of Knut National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at which he was dethroned.

Through lawyer Judith Guserwa, the trade unionist told the court that Knut’s NEC illegally convened a meeting and purported to remove him despite a court order being issued last week stopping the meeting or his removal.

BANK ACCOUNTS

On Monday, Justice Helen Wasilwa reinstated Mr Sossion pending the hearing of an application to nullify the August 29 NEC meeting that he says breached a court order.

In her ruling, Judge Wasilwa also allowed Mr Sossion to access the union's offices at Knut House and the bank accounts.

At the same time, the NEC, through lawyer Okongo Omogeni, are seeking orders to stop Mr Sossion from continuing with service as Knut secretary-general.

They also want him barred from accessing bank accounts.

The two applications will be heard on Tuesday, September 3.

UNION DUES

Separately, Knut is seeking orders compelling the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to remit union dues.

But TSC, the teachers’ employer, says this is a new dispute and Knut should follow procedure spelled out in labour laws.