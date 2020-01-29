By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

Young people want a more modern education and individualised attention that will guide them towards their future careers, a study on perceptions and learning shows.

The study conducted by the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) in 20 countries across the globe shows that young people want to see a more personalised approach to their education.

The survey was conducted in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe with 9,509 people aged between 16 to 25 years participating.

Over 60 per cent of the youth surveyed said they would like their teachers to give them more personal advice on their career orientation. They also want advice on ways to learn and study adapted to their needs.

Others demanded more space for 21st century skills, with half of young people saying that their schools pay too little attention to new technologies such as artificial intelligence, coding, among others.

The top reasons they said they were attending school were to expand their knowledge and be ready for the future.

Advertisement

JOBS, MAKING MONEY

87 percent of those who participated in the survey said a key reason for attending school is to be able to find a job and make money.

Other reasons cited were to learn about the world around them and being able to positively impact their communities.

Conducted by Ipsos, the survey found that young people do not necessarily expect schools to make them more active and well-rounded citizens, but rather to be ready to face the future on a personal level.

The survey also highlights that 80 per cent of youth claim to be satisfied or somewhat satisfied with their education, although only 27 per cent said they are “fully satisfied”.

64 per cent of youth surveyed claimed to be sufficiently prepared to take care of themselves while 58 per cent said were ready to manage priorities.

On what primarily worries them, the youth said “poverty and social inequality”, followed by “climate change and the environment” and “access to employment”.

However, only a minority of the youth are already actively engaged around these issues (17, 19 and 20 per cent respectively).