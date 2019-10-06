By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

Top government officials on Friday held a security meeting ahead of the start of national examinations in two weeks’ time amid growing concern that examination cheating cartels are back.

The meeting which was attended by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) resolved to close all gaps that the cartels may use to cheat.

Those involved in the management of examinations are concerned that examination malpractices which the government had successfully eliminated in the past two years were slowly creeping back in a number of examination centres.

Mr Mutyambai assured the country that the National Police Service has the capacity to adequately address security challenges.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that law and order is maintained in order to have a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the success of the examinations,” said Mr Mutyambai, who asked those involved in the exercise to do their best.

HOTSPOTS

Advertisement

He said addressing the challenges that had bedevilled the examination system require hard work, professionalism and integrity among government officers.

Among counties that have been flagged as possible cheating zones are Machakos, Meru, Isiolo, Turkana, West Pokot, Kericho, Narok, Elgeyo Marakwet, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Homa Bay, Migori, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera.

On Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha advised Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates against being lured into cheating in examinations by unscrupulous people.

Prof Magoha said parents should not be duped into giving out money on the promise that their children will be assisted to access examinations before due time.

“Revise the syllabus and not past paper examinations,” Prof Magoha advised, saying that examinations were ready and security around it is tight.

BE VIGILANT

The Friday meeting was to deliberate on security matters on the administration of the national examinations.

Knec acting chief executive officer Mercy Karogo assured the country that all is set for the examinations, and asked candidates to focus on preparation and not to be cheated into engaging in irregularities.

“We cannot allow our country to go back to where we were before the drastic measures were put in place by the government in 2016, which ensured sanity in our education system,” said Dr Karogo.

She appealed to security officers to be extra vigilant during the exercise.

This year, the council will use 479 containers for KCPE and 470 for KCSE across the 338 sub-counties.

Prof Magoha will also be taking charge of the examination exercise for the first time. Previously he was in charge of the exercise as the chairman of Knec.

Practical examinations for KCSE examinations will be starting on October 21 with French (Oral and Braille), German (Oral), Arabic (Oral) and Kenyan Sign Language.

EVENTS BANNED

Rehearsal for KCSE will be on November 1 while KCSE theory papers will start on November 4 and end on November 27.

The KCPE examination will take place from October 29 to October 31. Candidates will start with rehearsal on October 28.

The Ministry of Education banned unnecessary events, including prayers in schools, in order to ensure that students are adequately prepared.