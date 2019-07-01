Prof Mbithi has been directed to hand over to Prof Mbeche, whom the Nation has learned will hold the position in acting capacity.

The university council has replaced Prof Mbithi with Deputy Vice-Chancellor Isaac Mbeche as a signatory for all its financial transactions.

By OUMA WANZALA

Uncertainty looms over salary delays at the University of Nairobi for close to 5,000 staff following the replacement of Prof Peter Mbithi as a financial signatory a day after the council rejected his bid for automatic reappointment as vice-chancellor for a second term.

In a letter by council chair Julia Ojiambo addressed to financial institutions, Prof Ojiambo says Prof Mbeche will be a mandatory signatory to all banking facilities for the university effective June 28. Staff at the University usually get their salaries by the 28th day of each month.

He is expected to go on terminal leave on July 6.