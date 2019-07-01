  1. Home
Salary uncertainty for UoN staff as Mbithi is replaced

Monday July 1 2019

University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Peter Mbithi at the institution on April 8, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By OUMA WANZALA
Uncertainty looms over salary delays at the University of Nairobi for close to 5,000 staff following the replacement of Prof Peter Mbithi as a financial signatory a day after the council rejected his bid for automatic reappointment as vice-chancellor for a second term.

The university council has replaced Prof Mbithi with Deputy Vice-Chancellor Isaac Mbeche as a signatory for all its financial transactions.

Prof Mbithi has been directed to hand over to Prof Mbeche, whom the Nation has learned will hold the position in acting capacity.

In a letter by council chair Julia Ojiambo addressed to financial institutions, Prof Ojiambo says Prof Mbeche will be a mandatory signatory to all banking facilities for the university effective June 28. Staff at the University usually get their salaries by the 28th day of each month.

He is expected to go on terminal leave on July 6.

Sources at UoN indicate that a case challenging his replacement is likely to be filed in court this week.

