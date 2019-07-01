Prior to his appointment, Prof Mbeche was a deputy vice-chancellor at the institution.

By OUMA WANZALA

The University of Nairobi (UoN) council has appointed Prof Isaac Mbeche as acting vice-chancellor.

This comes days after the UoN council rejected Prof Peter Mbithi's bid for automatic reappointment as VC for a second term.

“The Council wishes to take this opportunity to reassure the University of Nairobi community and all Stakeholders that it is in charge and there is no cause for alarm,” said council chair Julia Ojiambo in a communication to staff and students.

