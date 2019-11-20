Explainer: What to do after traffic police arrest

The consequences of not remaining silent

To communicate with an advocate, and other persons whose assistance is necessary;

Not to be compelled to make any confession or admission that could be used in evidence against the person;

To be held separately from persons who are serving a sentence;

To be brought before a court as soon as reasonably possible, but not later than 24 hours after being arrested; or if the 24 hours end outside ordinary court hours, or on a day that is not an ordinary court day, the end of the next court day;

At the first court appearance, to be charged or informed of the reason for the detention continuing, or to be released; and

To be released on bond or bail, on reasonable conditions, pending a charge or trial, unless there are compelling reasons not to be released.

To not be remanded in custody for an offence if the offence is punishable by a fine only or by imprisonment for not more than six months.