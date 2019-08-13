alexa Tourists warned of fake online tour agents out to con them - Daily Nation
Tourists warned of fake online tour agents out to con them

Tuesday August 13 2019

wildebeest migration

Tourists watching the wildebeest migration at the Maasai Mara National Reserve. The Ministry of Wildlife and Tourism is investigating reports of online con artists posing as tour agents and defrauding tourists. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • They lure foreigners who make advance payments before they are abandoned in Kenya once they arrive.
  • The imposters are not registered by the Registrar of Companies.
  • They use fake online campaigns, complete with sweet reviews and budget tourism packages.
By MAGDALENE WANJA
The Ministry of Wildlife and Tourism is investigating reports of online con artists posing as tour agents and defrauding tourists.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s Director Public Communications Mulei Muia, cases of fraud on tourists wishing to visit Kenya have been reported.

According to the statement, the fraudsters are not licensed and do not have offices.

“Initial findings indicate that these rogue individuals are not licensed tour operators regulated by either TRA (Tourism Regulatory Authority) or the Kenya Association of Tour Operators,” Mr Muia said.

NOT REGISTERED

He added that the imposters are also not registered by the Registrar of Companies and a large number of them have no fixed abode or offices.

The statement further states that the Tourism Regulatory Authority, together with the Tourism Police Unit, have initiated investigations.

“Meanwhile, we advise all our potential visitors, both local and international to exercise greater caution as they book their safaris to Kenya online. We encourage them to ascertain any information by contacting TRA through its website htts://www.tourismauthority.go.ke and social media contacts,” the statement added.

This comes two days after reports emerged of con men who use fake online campaigns, complete with sweet reviews and budget tourism packages to lure foreigners who make advance payments before they are abandoned in Kenya once they arrive.