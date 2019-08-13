By MAGDALENE WANJA

The Ministry of Wildlife and Tourism is investigating reports of online con artists posing as tour agents and defrauding tourists.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s Director Public Communications Mulei Muia, cases of fraud on tourists wishing to visit Kenya have been reported.

According to the statement, the fraudsters are not licensed and do not have offices.

“Initial findings indicate that these rogue individuals are not licensed tour operators regulated by either TRA (Tourism Regulatory Authority) or the Kenya Association of Tour Operators,” Mr Muia said.

NOT REGISTERED

He added that the imposters are also not registered by the Registrar of Companies and a large number of them have no fixed abode or offices.

The statement further states that the Tourism Regulatory Authority, together with the Tourism Police Unit, have initiated investigations.

“Meanwhile, we advise all our potential visitors, both local and international to exercise greater caution as they book their safaris to Kenya online. We encourage them to ascertain any information by contacting TRA through its website htts://www.tourismauthority.go.ke and social media contacts,” the statement added.