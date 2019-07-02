He said county governments expect the money to be available by the end of this week so that service delivery can continue uninterrupted.

CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said the delay by the national government is a violation of the Constitution.

By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

The Council of Governors (CoG) has asked the National Treasury to release to counties the Sh43 billion allocation for June to avoid crippling services in the devolved units.

Speaking at the county’s headquarters on Tuesday after signing an appropriation Bill into law, CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said the delay by the national government to release the money is a violation of the Constitution.

He said county governments are expecting the money to be be available by the end of this week so that service delivery can continue uninterrupted.

The Kakamega governor said the stalemate on the formula for shareable revenue to counties has not been resolved.

He said the National Assembly has put forward a proposal for Sh319 billion while the CoG had forwarded a proposal of Sh327 billion to the Senate.