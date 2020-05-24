In Kisii, Muslims did not gather in Mosques and other praying grounds after government banned gatherings to curb the spread of covid-19.

In Kisumu, families had to do with restricted prayers and celebrations in their homes.

By NATION TEAM

Every year, during the end of Ramadhan, streets in major towns light up with people donning white and black.

Sounds of drums rend the air as hundreds of Muslims move to and from mosques to mark the end of the Holy month.

This was not the case this year on Sunday. Muslims celebrated Idd-ul-Fitr, a religious festival for breaking the fast, in silence.

Normally, there would be gatherings in mosques for Idd-ul-Fitr prayer services and meeting friends and families for feasts. This time round, mosques remained closed as gatherings were banned to curb the spread of Covid-19.

GIFTS EXCHANGED

The special Eid prayers - usually conducted in mosques or in parks – were offered within households as gifts exchanged without much celebration.

Sheikh Hajji Ali, the Western region representative of Direct-Aid International, a donor organisation that supports Muslims across the globe, directed all Muslims to observe the Ministry of Health guidelines to curb spread of coronavirus as they mark the Idd-ul-Fitr.

“Muslims must comply with the regulations which include social distancing, washing hands frequently, use of face masks as we mark the Eid feasts,” said Mr Ali when he distributed food to 3,500 families in three counties in Western and Rift Valley regions.

Directed-Aid International, a Turkish organisation, donated 1,067 bags of maize flour to vulnerable families and flood victims in Kakamega, Busia and Trans Nzoia counties.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Under the Covid-19 restricts, people are not permitted to visit their relatives Idd festivities. Visiting cemeteries to pray for departed Muslim relatives was limited to a few as people needed to observe social distancing.

“People from the same household can go outside together but gatherings of more than two people from different households are prohibited,” advised Sheikh Ali.

ANC Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula presenting food stuffs to Malava Muslims at Jamia Mosque Malava in Kakamega County on May 23, 2020. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Mr Omar Athman, the Imam of Sheikh Khalifa Mosque in Mumias said despite the Idd being an important time of the year for people to meet families and friends and celebrate the end of Ramadhan, sadly, this year’s festival cannot be marked in the same way.

“As we celebrate Idd, please let us think about different ways of celebrating, for example making video calls with friends and family members. It is vital to stay safe and protect others while celebrating the special day,” he said.

He said the crisis called for sacrifices from everybody and urged Muslims to adapt the laid down anti-Covid-19 practices.

"As Muslims, we have met these challenges head on and just like we used technology for prayers and Iftar with family and friends throughout Ramadhan, let us maintain the same during Idd,” he said.

He said the cherished charity of inviting friends and relatives to a get-together had become dangerous in this era of the coronavirus.

And the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) National Chairman Abdallah Ateka commended Muslims for their calmness during the fasting period which ended on Saturday. He urged them to keep praying for the nation and the end of the coronavirus.

COMMUNAL SPIRIT

Speaking in Kakamega town, Mr Ateka said Ramadhan is meant to instil contemplation of God and sweep everyone up into a communal spirit and urged the Muslims to keep up the discipline after Ramadhan.

“Let Muslims continue maintain hygiene, keep social distance and observe good behaviour like they have done during the fasting period. It should not end with the Ramadhan,” said Mr Ateka.

He urged the rich to support the needy during the Idd celebrations.

He said the thirty days of fasting are aimed at teaching Muslims best practices including tolerance and being mindful of the plight of others in the community.

“Even though the fear of coronavirus has blocked us from celebrating Idd in congregations, as usual, solidarity must be in order. This is what Prophet Muhammad did during the times of war. Covid-19 pandemic is like a war we are fighting globally,” said Mr Ateka.

A boy takes a picture of his family at Uhuru Park recreational grounds in Nairobi on May 24, 2020. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

He emphasised on good discipline as the way forward for every Muslim, saying it would attract more people to Islam.

A spot check by Nation in Kaloleni and Manyatta Arabs was met by lonely streets as residents celebrated within the confines of their homes.

“It is unlike the faithful to hold such toned-down celebrations that normally starts with large prayers in expansive open fields or mosques and climaxes with friends and family meet-ups," said Sheikh Musa Ismail Hajj, Chairman Kisumu Muslim Association.

DONATED FOODSTUFF

Mr Hajj said the association through support from Kuwait had donated foodstuff to over 3,000 people ahead of the celebrations to cushion them from the coronavirus pandemic aftershocks.

“We have also managed to buy clothes and shoes to 100 orphaned and vulnerable children," he said

According to Imam Ibrahim Noor who is in charge of Jamia Mosque in Kisii, Muslims in the region conducted celebrations in their homes.

“Normally, more than 400 Muslims meet to celebrate and spend time with the poor during this period but this year it was different since there were no gatherings” he said.

He noted that Muslims are law abiding hence they could not go against the government’s directive.

“We conducted door to door visitation where we helped the poor with foodstuffs that we had collected” he added.