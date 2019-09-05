Home News More stories in Toxic Flow series Thursday September 5 2019 Advertisement 1. Athi River's corridor teems with deadly pollutants2. Behind mystery firm building city on sewerage land3. How Nairobi River lost pollution battle4. Viable steps to restore Nairobi and Athi rivers5. Retracing the ‘Toxic Flow’ exposé In the headlines Kenyans most careless internet users globally Only four in every 10 internet users in Kenya are concerned about their privacy online. SK Macharia stages ‘coup’ at insurance firm Billionaire declares himself chairman and director of DirectLine Assurance Company. Hurricane devastation in Bahamas as toll rises - VIDEO Bullish Kipchoge takes sub two-hour run challenge head on BBI or Ugatuzi? Governors set to declare stand Protect me, Ali Punjani asks court SA attacks: Kenyans demand compensation 'Raila using Mau to stop Ruto 2022 bid'