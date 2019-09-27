alexa Huge win for Wilson Sossion as court rules in his favour - Daily Nation
Huge win for Wilson Sossion as court rules in his favour

Friday September 27 2019

KNUT Secretary-General Wilson Sossion

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion speaks during a press briefing at Knut offices in Nairobi on March 23, 2018. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

ABIUD OCHIENG
By ABIUD OCHIENG
The Labour court on Friday allowed Wilson Sossion to hold two offices, at the Kenya National Union of Teachers and Parliament.

Justice Maureen Onyango ruled that there is nothing unconstitutional about Mr Sossion being Knut's secretary general and at the same time a nominated MP.

The petitioners had sought to have him removed from the position at Knut position because he is currently holding a full time State office.

More follows.