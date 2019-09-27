By ABIUD OCHIENG

The Labour court on Friday allowed Wilson Sossion to hold two offices, at the Kenya National Union of Teachers and Parliament.

Justice Maureen Onyango ruled that there is nothing unconstitutional about Mr Sossion being Knut's secretary general and at the same time a nominated MP.

The petitioners had sought to have him removed from the position at Knut position because he is currently holding a full time State office.