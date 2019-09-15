On behalf of all political class, Mr Nyoro said he was sorry following the drama which culminated to his arrest on September 9.

The MP, who is allied to Tanga Tanga Jubilee group, disagreed with Kieleweke team led by Nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has apologised for last Sunday’s chaos at Gitui Catholic Church.

The legislator, who was at Igwe ACK Church a few meters from Gitui Catholic Church on Sunday, said he regretted being caught in the mix.

On behalf of all political class, Mr Nyoro said he was sorry following the drama which culminated in his arrest on September 9.

REGRETTABLE

"The Gitui Catholic Church incident was regrettable and on behalf of Mr Maina Kamanda and his team, I apologise to the Catholic Church," the MP said.

He added that the issue has been haunting him and vowed not to play politics in church. The legislator who promised not to engage in blame game, thanked the people of Kiharu for standing with him.

"My encounter with the police was unpleasant, I was escorted by a convoy of police vehicles and upon reaching Kenol in the middle of the night, the vehicles stopped. I could hear the police responding to calls saying 'yes sir', I feared for my life but I appreciate the people of Kiharu for their support and prayers," he said.

PEACE

The MP attended the church which was heavily guarded by police during the service. The officers told Nation that they were in the church compound to maintain peace.

The MP's apology comes few days after Catholic Diocese of Murang’a Bishop James Maria Wainaina demanded an apology from politicians for the chaos that rocked the church last Sunday.

Following the incident, the bishop cancelled all the pending political activities in the Catholic Church until further notice.

"I have cancelled political invitations following the sad incident until further notice, I also demand an apology from the politicians involved," he said on Monday.

The ban was supported by Kieleweke team led by former Jubilee Party chairman David Murathe.