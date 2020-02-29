‘Paid hooligans must keep off’ Meru BBI rally

Governor Murungi said although they welcome leaders from across the country to attend the rally, only those from the 11 counties making the Mount Kenya region will be given a chance to speak.

By ALEX NJERU

Mount Kenya East governors have warned that they will not entertain any form of hooliganism during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally at Kinoru Stadium in Meru on Saturday.

Speaking during a meeting at Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka-Nithi County, governors Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka-Nithi), Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and Martin Wambora (Embu) said they were aware that there are plans to disrupt the rally.

“We’re aware that there plans to hire hundreds of bodaboda riders in Tharaka-Nithi, Laikipia and Isiolo counties to storm the Saturday rally. The perpetrators should know that we are prepared to counter them,” said Mr Njuki.

He asked bodaboda riders to shun any leader paying them to cause chaos.

Governor Murungi said although they welcome leaders from across the country to attend the rally, only those from the 11 counties making the Mount Kenya region will be given a chance to speak.

“Saturday will be a day for Mount Kenya region and visitors will have to sit down and give us ample time to say what we want included in the BBI,” Mr Murungi said.

