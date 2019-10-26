2022 poll clash shapes up in new bid to change law

By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Anxiety has gripped the political class ahead of the publication of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, which has emerged as the next front in the battle pitting opposing sides of the ruling Jubilee Party.

Politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto have been dismissive of both the political pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, dubbed the ‘handshake’, as well as its brainchild, the BBI, describing them as exclusive ventures meant to benefit a few individuals keen on clinching top seats in the 2022 General Election.

The Saturday Nation has learnt that President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga have reportedly reached out to their parties and lieutenants in a bid to tame any discontent ahead of the official receipt and subsequent release of the report to the public.

Already, some former MPs in the Mt Kenya region have started grassroots meetings to popularise the report. The first of such meetings was held at Kenol in Murang’a County on Thursday.

Sources within the Jubilee Party told the Saturday Nation that the Head of State was concerned and had directed leadership in and outside Parliament to go slow on the matter until the report is made public.

Mr Odinga has also cautioned his troops against making statements that could incite the public against the report.

“We will exercise patience. We will wait for the report. After reading it we believe we will have a chance to critique and make suggestions where possible. Based on what the report says or recommends, we will make a decision on whether to campaign for it or not,” Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said.

The war to control the narrative regarding the BBI report, coupled with President Kenyatta’s leading role in campaigning for it, is confirming the document as the fulcrum of the dominant political story ahead of the 2022 polls and why it is shaping up to be an affair involving two players – Mr Ruto and Mr Odinga.

One has openly declared his interest in the presidency, while the other has, through his lieutenants, vowed to stop the former’s march to State House. And, on this issue, the DP has been both smart and cautious.

His attacks on the opposition leader’s role in the BBI task force have cleverly avoided his boss’s position in the initiative.

In Ruto’s own Rift Valley backyard, politicians have issued conditions they want met before they make a decision to support or oppose the BBI report.

This is the same position taken by some Mt Kenya MPs close to the DP, who have drawn a red line on the report and indicated they will only support it if it captures their views on inclusivity and equitable distribution of resources.

The presence of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri in Parliament when the MPs made their stand has attracted a lot of interest.

On Friday, Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono was said outright that the BBI was a political tool to help Mr Odinga ascend to power.

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru cautioned legislators against jumping the gun by issuing ultimatums even before the contents of the report are made public.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna disclosed that the party is ready to market the report and explain its contents to Kenyans.

Senate deputy chief whip Irungu Kang'ata criticised MPs from Mt Kenya region over speculations on the report’s recommendations.

Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri accused Mt Kenya MPs critical of the BBI of “groping in the dark”.

A member of the BBI task force, Mr James Matundura, said the team had been instructed not to disclose the contents of their report. “Very soon, the two leaders will make it public,” Mzee Matundura said, urging patience.