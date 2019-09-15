2022 polls issue ropes in PS Karanja Kibicho

Mr Aladwa said he had been picked by ODM leadership to steer by election campaigns in Kibra to ensure the party retains the seat.

Mr Aladwa said that as Interior PS Mr Kibicho is supposed to oversee the implementation of government policies.

By COLLINS OMULO

A section of opposition leaders has defended Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho against accusations that he is plotting for the downfall of Deputy President William Ruto.

Led by Makadara MP George Aladwa, the leaders asked their Jubilee counterparts to stop undermining the PS.

Mr Aladwa claimed the allegations against the PS can only distract the public from political mischief that the leaders allied to Tanga Tanga wing of Jubilee party are engaged in.

DIVISION

The lawmaker said that some leaders claimed that Dr Kibicho had threatened them with dire consequences should they continue backing Dr Ruto.

"We ask leaders to stop undermining Dr Kibicho for implementing government policies," said Mr Aladwa on Sunday.

He said that leaders were opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

"The leaders are used to the politics of name calling, ethnicity, division and hatred which the Handshake and BBI are addressing," he said.



"It is unfortunate that MPs such as Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) can go to a church and disrupt the service and when called upon to account for their actions, they point fingers at the PS and Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

HANDSHAKE

"In the spirit of the Handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, we will not sit and watch as public officers are undermined while discharging their duties.

The ODM Nairobi branch chairman said that Mr Kibicho has the full support of the party's leadership in Nairobi and urged him to serve all Kenyans without any fear or favour.

"We reiterate our support for the BBI and President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga in their bid to unite the country," said Mr Aladwa.

Meanwhile, Mr Aladwa said he had been picked by ODM leadership to steer by election campaigns in Kibra to ensure the party retains the seat.